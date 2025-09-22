Somasila Reservoir receiving heavy inflows

Nellore: Dueto heavy rains in the upper land areas, Somasila Reservoir has been receiving heavy inflows for the last couple of days. In view of this, the officials are discharging water to irrigation tanks, canals, to Pennar river for the ongoing agriculture operations in the current season.

According to Somasila dam officials, the reservoir has received 38,732 cusecs of flood water from upper lands and 35,000 cusecs of water was released into River Pennar.

An official said that currently there is 73.372 tmcft of water against its total storage capacity 77.988 tmcft in Somasila reservoir on Sunday.

Meanwhile, expecting more flood waters into Somasila reservoir, the administration has alerted people living in the surrounding areas and asked them to be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

On the other hand, farmers of the district are happy following the heavy inflows as they are expecting sufficient water for cultivation even in dry land areas in the district.