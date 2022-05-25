Somu Veerraju blames YSRCP govt. over Amalapuram violence, says BJP cadre not involved

Highlights: BJP state president Somu Veerraju has blamed the government's failure entirely on the incident in Konaseema. He said the tense situation in Amalapuram on Tuesday had sparked another war.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju has blamed the government's failure entirely on the incident in Konaseema. He said the tense situation in Amalapuram on Tuesday had sparked another war. He said that CM Jagan is the reason for the same. Speaking on the death of Dalit man, Sonu Veerraju has said that YSRCP MLC Anantha Babu's statement to the police in the Subramaniam murder case was false and demanded that Anantha Babu be expelled from the party immediately.

Somu demanded that the police conduct a thorough investigation into the murder case of driver Subramaniam.

The BJP state president said that the state government has put a dent in Konaseema and the atmosphere there became tense. Somu Veerraju clarified that BJP cadre did not participate or support the Amalapuram clash.

He said that the turmoil has erupted due to delay in naming the district. "This level of tension would not have occurred if it had been originally called the Ambedkar District earlier," Veerraju said adding that he strongly condemn the burning of the houses of Ministers and MLAs.