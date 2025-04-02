Somu Veerraju takes oath as MLC, says coalition govt commited for development

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Somu Veerraju emphasized the united front of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena, and BJP in their shared commitment to the development of Andhra Pradesh. Veerraju, who took his oath in the Legislative Council, was administered the oath by Council Chairman Moshen Raju.

Speaking to the media post-ceremony, Veerraju praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's determination to transform Andhra Pradesh through significant development initiatives. He highlighted the ongoing development of Amaravati as the state's capital, stating that the project is set to receive substantial support from the central government. “We are building a city like Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh,” he noted, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively cooperating in various capacities to ensure the state's progress.

Veerraju reiterated the collaborative agenda of the TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP as they strive towards creating a 'Golden Andhra.' He remarked that their focus on development is a priority shared by all parties. In addition, he commented on Naidu’s “Super Six” initiative, asserting that the Chief Minister is unwavering in his commitment, while asserting that it is the opposition that expresses fear regarding its implementation.

The alliance between these political parties marks a significant movement towards fostering development in Andhra Pradesh, as they rally together to achieve a thriving future for the state.