Sonu sood assures oxygen generator to Nellore

Nellore, May 17: Even as the district administration is facing severe pressure for oxygen supply to the covid infected, tollywood actor Sonu Sood assured to provide an oxygen generator to be arranged at the District Headquarters Hospital located in Atmakur in the district.

The district collector KVN Chakradhar Babu reportedly wrote a letter to Sonu Sood asking him any support for improving oxygen availability.

Sonu Sood responded to his request and assured an oxygen generator with a capacity of 1.5 tonne capacity a day that costs around Rs 2 Crore.

Sources in the revenue department said this unit is going to be installed at the District Headquarters Hospital in Atmakur for meeting the local demand.