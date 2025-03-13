South Asia LPG Company donates microscope

Visakhapatnam: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, South Asia LPG Company Private Limited extended support to Sankar Foundation (SF) by donating a state-of-the-art microscope and funded a door-to-door free eye screening camp for the foundation to the tune of Rs 60 lakh.

The microscope was inaugurated here on Wednesday by CEO of SA LPG Naveen Makhija at the hospital in the presence of Vikas Verma (CFO), K Radha Krishnan (GM, SF), KV Venugopal, DGM, Ramnath (manager, CSR) and other distinguished doctors. Speaking on the occasion, Makhija lauded the efforts of the hospital in combating avoidable blindness in rural, tribal and urban areas. Managing Trustee of the foundation K Krishna Kumar expressed heartfelt gratitude to SA LPG for their continued support in strengthening the hospital’s infrastructure.