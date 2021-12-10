South Coast Railway Zone operations will be started soon at Vizag: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

YSRCP MPs Mithun Reddy and Vijayasai Reddy met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in Delhi on Friday. The MPs brought to the notice of the Union Minister that there was a serious delay in the formation of the railway zone. Responding to this, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav clarified that steps have been taken to set up a South Coast Railway Zone and said operations would begin soon.

As Parliamentary Party Leader, I along with LS Floor Leader @MithunReddyYSRC met Union Railway Min @AshwiniVaishnaw & it gives me pleasure to share that Hon'ble Minister has approved immediate operationalising of long pending South Coast Railway Zone with Hq at Visakhapatnam. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/2OSeb0PTYp — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) December 10, 2021





Earlier, YSRCP MPs in the Lok Sabha have expressed different versions over the Visakhapatnam railway zone. Anakapalli MP BV Satyavathi and Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharath spoke on the issue at different times on Thursday at zero hour.

Satyavati thanked the government for sanctioning the zone and allocating Rs 300 crore for it while Bharat said that the confusion was there among the people of the state whether the zone would come into force or not.