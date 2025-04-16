  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SP inaugurates CCTV command and control room in Madakasira

SP inaugurates CCTV command and control room in Madakasira
x

Anantapur SP V Ratna inaugurating CCTV command and control room in Madakasira on Tuesday

Highlights

District SP V Ratna emphasised the importance of CCTV surveillance in preventing and investigating crimes. On Tuesday, she inaugurated the newly established command and control room at upgraded circle police station in Madakasira town.

Madakasira: District SP V Ratna emphasised the importance of CCTV surveillance in preventing and investigating crimes. On Tuesday, she inaugurated the newly established command and control room at upgraded circle police station in Madakasira town.

Speaking to reporters, the SP stated that CCTV cameras are being strategically installed at major junctions, educational institutions, places of worship, and other public areas to enhance citizen security. Given that Madakasira is located 90 km from district headquarters and police stations in this area are situated along Karnataka state border, the installation of surveillance systems was a necessary step to ensure peace and safety in the region.

“CCTV cameras are an essential tool for tracking suspects, controlling crimes, ensuring public safety, and strengthening peace and order,” she said. Penukonda DSP Narasingappa, trainee DSP Udaya Pavani, CIs Raj Kumar and Ashok, SIs, and police personnel were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick