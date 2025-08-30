SP inspects arrangements for Ganesh immersion

Ongole: Prakasam district SP AR Damodar, along with police officials, visited Kothapatanam and surrounding beach areas on Friday to inspect Ganesh idol immersion sites and supervise security arrangements, as they expect heavy footfall.

The police department has implemented comprehensive security measures to prevent untoward incidents at immersion locations. Surveillance through drones and CCTV cameras has been deployed at major immersion sites, with security forces and special teams participating in the operations. Essential safety equipment, including lifeguards, floodlights, life jackets, and country boats, has been arranged at immersion sites. Lifeguards have been provided with special t-shirts for easy identification, and marine police will also be on site to provide services.

During his visit, SP Damodar instructed officers to take stringent measures to ensure peaceful immersions without disruptions or inconvenience to devotees. He emphasised conducting immersions only during designated hours, effective traffic management, and preventing devotees from venturing into deep waters while ensuring children stay away from the sea. The SP stated that all security and organisational measures have been implemented for the Ganesh immersion process. He warned of strict action against those engaging in illegal activities during the celebrations. He said that the police have pre-identified immersion sites across canals, ponds, and rivers district-wide, with station officers implementing robust precautionary measures.

The inspection team included Women Police Station DSP Ramana Kumar, SB Inspector Raghavendra, Ongole Two Town CI Srinivasarao, Kothapatanam SIs Sudhakar and Venkata Krishnayya, Marine SI Subbarao, and staff members.