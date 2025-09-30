SP orders swift redressal of grievances

Puttaparthi: District Superintendent of Police (SP) S Satish Kumar on Monday directed police officials to ensure speedy justice to complainants by promptly addressing petitions received through the Public Grievance Redressal System.

The SP chaired the Public Grievance Redressal Programme at the District Police Headquarters conference hall.

During the session, 70 petitions were received from complainants across the district.

Interacting directly with the petitioners, SP Satish Kumar enquired about their problems and carefully examined each case. The complaints included issues such as family disputes, cheating and fraud cases, land and property conflicts, forged documents, financial transactions, and other grievances.

After listening to the petitioners, the SP personally contacted concerned police officers over phone and instructed them to act swiftly to deliver justice.

He emphasized that all cases should be resolved strictly within the framework of the law, assuring complainants that their issues would be addressed without delay. “People approach us with faith in the system. It is our duty to ensure they receive justice in time,” SP Satish Kumar said.