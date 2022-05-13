SP pats Valetivari Palem police for best PS tag in State

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Malika Garg advised that all police stations in the district work competitively to render better services to people and appreciated Valetivari Palem police for keeping their station the best in the State.

The Union Home Ministry declared Valetivari Palem police station in the erstwhile Prakasam district as the best police station in Andhra Pradesh for the year 2021. The ministry informed the station is the best in the State for its excellent performance in various aspects by providing better services to the people and issued a certificate of excellence, signed by the Union Home Minister and Union Home Secretary. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said it is a proud moment that a police station in Prakasam district is announced as the best police station in the state. She advised the officers to improve all the police stations in the district so that they work competitively in providing better services to the people.