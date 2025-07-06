SP stresses on enhancing technical skills among police personnel

Puttaparthi: District Superintendent of Police V Ratna, emphasized the importance of enhancing technical skills among the Special Branch personnel.

She made these remarks during a training and direction session held on Saturday at the District Police Office conference hall, where she also distributed kits (leather bags) to the Special Branch staff.

Addressing the gathering, she urged all officers to work towards improving their technical capabilities to effectively handle field-level responsibilities.

She provided key instructions to ensure proactive intelligence gathering, especially in faction-prone villages, to prevent conflicts and maintain law and order.

In view of the upcoming Muharram celebrations, the SP instructed officers to take all necessary precautionary measures to avoid any disturbances and ensure peaceful conduct of the events. She also encouraged personnel to perform their duties diligently and bring a good reputation to the district police department.

As part of the event, leather kit bags were formally handed over to the Special Branch staff. The programme was attended by SB CI Balasubrahmanyam Reddy, RI Vali, Social Media SI Muni Prathap, and other Special Branch personnel.