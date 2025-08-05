SP stresses timely resolution of grievances

Anantapur: District SP P Jagadeesh emphasized the need for prompt and prioritised resolution of complaints, especially those filed by women and senior citizens.

Speaking at PGRS held at district police office here on Monday, the SP received and reviewed 83 petitions from across the district.

People from various mandals submitted complaints related to domestic disputes, marital conflicts, and land issues. The SP interacted with petitioners, listened to their concerns in detail, and issued immediate instructions to officers concerned via Zoom for swift legal action.

DSP (Women) S Mahabub Basha also participated in the grievance redressal.

As humanitarian gesture, SP P Jagadeesh handed over financial aid to the families of three home guards, who died in June due to illness. The family of Lakshmi Reddy from Anantapur district received Rs 5,11,200, contributed through one-day salary donations from fellow home guards, along with Rs 10,000 burial assistance from the government. Families of B Tirupal Naik and Narasimhulu from Sri Sathya Sai district also received Rs 10,000 each as burial charges.

AR DSP Neelakanteshwar Reddy, Reserve Inspectors Pawan Kumar and Ramudu, and others were present.