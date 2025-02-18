SP visits Sakhi one-stop centre

Bapatla: District Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi visited the Sakhi one-stop centre near Upparapalem Gate in Bapatla town on Monday.

The Sakhi one-stop centre, established in September 2024, provides comprehensive assistance to women facing various challenges. The centre is staffed with professionals from police, medical, legal, and women and child welfare departments.

Based on the severity of complaints, social counsellors and legal advisors provide counselling at the centre, with policeassistance available when necessary.

During his visit, SP Dudi emphasised that the centre stands as a steadfast support system for women in distress.

He highlighted that women can seek help by calling the toll-free number 181 for issues including sexual harassment, domestic violence, child marriages, dowry harassment, illegal relationships, eve-teasing, threats, trafficking, social media crimes, drug-related violence, workplace harassment, and parental neglect.

SP examined the accommodations for women in distress, including rooms, the kitchen, a counselling room, a medical checkup room, and staff quarters. He reviewed records and enquired about staff duties and procedures for addressing women’s issues.

Bapatla Town Inspector Rambabu, Sakhi One Stop Centre Administrator Usharani, and other officials and staff participated in the programme.