SP warns of action against unauthorised protests in sensitive cases

Puttaparthi: District Superintendent of Police, V Ratna, IPS, issued a strong warning that strict action will be taken against individuals or groups who attempt to disrupt peace and security in the district, especially in connection with sensitive incidents.

Addressing recent developments in Ramagiri Mandal, the SP stated that certain political parties and public organisations are organising protests and road blockades without police permission under the pretext of expressing solidarity with victims. She stated that such unauthorised activities, particularly in sensitive matters, could disturb law and order and will not be tolerated.

She urged all political leaders and public groups to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that may further traumatize victim families. She noted that justice will be delivered through legal procedures and that protests disclosing sensitive details especially involving minor victims could risk the privacy and well-being of those affected.

She further appealed to all stakeholders to respect the rights and dignity of the victims and not to exploit such incidents for political gain.