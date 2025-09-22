SP warns strict action against provocative social media posts

Puttaparthi: District SP S Satish Kumar has issued a stern warning that individuals posting provocative or abusive content on social media will face strict legal action, including arrest and imprisonment.

Addressing the media at the district police conference hall on Sunday, the SP revealed that one such offender, Kaule Palli Anjad Khan alias Mega Anjad, a resident of Jokupalem in Kadiri town, was arrested and remanded for repeatedly posting content intended to incite communal disharmony.

According to police, since 2021, five cases have been registered against Anjad Khan, including charges of provocative social media posts, kidnapping case, and cheating case. Despite repeated warnings, he continued to share indecent and inflammatory posts, leading to his arrest.

The SP further cautioned that anyone misusing social media to post obscene content against women and girls, or to provoke divisions along caste or political lines, will face severe consequences. He added that special monitoring teams have been deployed across all five sub-divisions of the district to keep a close watch on social media activity.

Highlighting the sensitivity of the district in terms of community and political issues, SP Satish Kumar urged citizens especially youth to think carefully before posting online and to use social media only for positive purposes.