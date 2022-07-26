Spandana a good forum for solving problems: Collector Madhavi Latha

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): More than 1,000 applications have been received during Rajanagaram constituency-level Spandana programme held at Srivalli Subrahmanyeswara Swamy Kalyana Mandapam in Korukonda on Monday. District Collector K Madhavi Latha and MLA Jakkampudi Raja received petitions from the public.

The Collector said that public problems are being solved quickly and welfare schemes are being provided to all the deserving people. She said that in the past, people used to go long distances to meet the District Collector, but now the Collector is coming to the people.

Collector Madhavi Latha said the implementation of Spandana at constituency level and at mandal centres is part of decentralisation of administration.

Representations were received mostly for infrastructures such as roads and drainage beside pleas for pensions and houses. She said that giving priority to people comfort was a fundamental change in governance. MLA Jakkampudi Raja said that they are working hard to provide welfare schemes to all based on eligibility only, regardless of caste and religion. For those, who were not covered by the schemes for any reason, measures are being taken to benefit them, he said.

The MLA appreciated that following the idea of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Collector Madhavi Latha is always available to the people and working for their development and providing immediate solutions to the problems

Farmers of Seethanagaram mandal said that they have lost money after buying seeds from a company and alleged that the company was not giving compensation. The Collector assured them that appropriate action would be taken.

Kondeti Bheemaraju of Kapavaram village was unable to get up due to paralysis for the past three years and his family members informed the Collector that he is not getting pension. The Collector directed the authorities to grant a pension to Bheemaraju immediately.

In Korukonda, 108 staff members said that the condition of the room in the office is precarious and it could collapse any day and requested the Collector to set up a new shelter.

Joint Collector Ch Sridhar, district officials of various departments and mandal officials participated in Spandana.