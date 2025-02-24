SPARC workshop series focus on safe internet behaviour

Visakhapatnam: Focusing on online safety, digital ethics, and responsible internet usage, a two-day SPARC workshop series on safe internet behaviour commenced in Visakhapatnam.

An initiative of Ministry of Human Resource Development, the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC) aims at improving the research ecosystem of India’s higher educational institutions by facilitating academic and research collaborations between top-ranked Indian Institutions and globally ranked foreign institutions, through joint research projects, involving mobility of students and faculty.

Conducted by GITAM’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences, the workshop, part of a Joint India-Russia research project, aimed to empower individuals with awareness and skills to navigate the internet securely. The institution’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Errol D’Souza inaugurated the workshop, emphasising the growing need for digital safety.

Renowned experts, including Prof Rabibrata Mukherjee, SPARC Joint National Coordinator, and Prof. Eduard Patrakov, SPARC Project Russian Principal Investigator, delivered insightful sessions on cybersecurity education, safe internet behaviour and online security challenges.

The workshop featured interactive discussions, case studies, and practical sessions on internet safety, ethical digital behaviour, and cybersecurity best practices. Students, teachers, faculty members, attended the workshop.

Prof. Nalini Bikkina and Dr. Ravi Shanker Datti from School of Humanities and Social Sciences, among others were present.