SPDCL contract workers demand regularisation

Tirupati: Hundreds of contract workers employed under Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL) staged a massive protest in Tirupati on Monday, demanding regularisation of their services and resolution of long-standing issues.

Organised by CITU, the protest rally began at Lakshmipuram Circle and culminated at SPDCL Corporate Office in Kesavayanagunta. Workers holding red flags marched in large numbers, raising slogans demanding justice from the State government and fulfilment of promises made by political leaders.

Despite the scorching sun, protesters sat on the open ground near SPDCL office, voicing their demands for justice from the State government and urging Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan to fulfill his election promises to the labour force.

Addressing the gathering, United Electricity Contract Workers Union State organising secretary Muzaffar Ahmed criticised the government’s inaction even after 11 months in power. “We have submitted petitions countless times, but not a single issue has been addressed,” he said, adding that non-payment of the 2022 PRC arrears was highly unjust.

CITU State vice president Kandharapu Murali said rising prices of essential commodities, education, and healthcare were making life increasingly difficult for workers. Union leaders Subrahmanyam Raju and Bojja Suman emphasised the urgency of releasing the pending PRC arrears from 2022 and demanded equal pay of Rs.28,000 for shift operators promoted from watchmen, aligning them with existing operators.

In response, SPDCL CGM HRD Ramana Devi, DGMs Murthy, Surendra Babu, and Venkataratnam assured the protesters that discussions would be arranged with the CMD to resolve the issues and implement feasible solutions.

The protest saw participation from several district and city leaders, including CITU District President G Balasubramanyam, leaders T Subrahmanyam, Madhav, and representatives from the Contract Workers Union.