Speaker inspects MLA, MLC quarters in Amaravati

Vijayawada: Speaker Ch Ayyana Patrudu on Wednesday inspected the under-construction MLA and MLC quarters in Amaravati.

During his visit, he suggested that the residential complexes be developed innovatively, keeping in mind the impending constituency delimitation.

The Speaker instructed officials to ensure that the quarters for MLAs and MLCs are equipped with modern amenities such as swimming pools, hospitals, and clubhouses.

He also provided clear directives for better facilities in areas like solar energy utilisation, groundwater recharge, and wastewater management.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress of the construction work, the Speaker announced that all 288 quarters across 12 towers will be ready for MLAs and MLCs by December of this year. He stated that MLAs and MLCs would be residing in these quarters by the next budget session.

Additionally, the Speaker mentioned that quarters being built for 35 ministers and 36 judges will be completed by next March. He also suggested that the residential complexes for the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Council Chairman, and Deputy Chairman be given special recognition alongside the ministerial quarters.

He further advised making arrangements for temporary accommodation for visiting MLAs, MLCs, and MPs from other states when they come to Amaravati.

He stated that the Chief Minister’s official residence and the Raj Bhavan will be constructed on the banks of the Krishna river.