Speaker Tammineni Sitaram orders foolproof arrangements

Guntur: Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram directed the police officials to take steps to regulate the traffic on the roads leading Assembly for the convenience of VVIPs attending the Assembly Budget sessions which starts on March 7. He conducted a meeting with the DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy, additional DGP Ravisankar Ayyanar, Guntur range DIG C M Trivikrama Varma and rural SP Vishal Gunni on security arrangements for the session.

He explained to the police officials the need to conduct the session in a peaceful atmosphere. Police officials briefed him about the security arrangements made for Assembly session on which he made some suggestions. Earlier, Guntur range DIG Trivikrama Varma and rural SP Vishal Gunni explained the security arrangements made for Assembly Budget session to the DGP and addl DGP Ravisankar Ayyanar who visited Legislative Assembly complex and reviewed security arrangements.

They examined Assembly hall and the entire premises. Rajendranath Reddy and Ravisankar Ayyanar enquired about security at the entrance gate arranged for Chief Minister and other VVIPs.

They instructed the police officials to make elaborate security arrangements for Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan's visit to the Legislative Assembly. Legislative Council chairman Koyye Moshen Raju was also present.