Special focus on better results in SPWDPG: TTD JEO

Tirupati: TTD JEO (Health & Education) Dr A Sharath has advised the faculty to take steps to ensure that the students of Sri Padmavati Women's Degree and PG College in Tirupati achieve excellent results in the examinations. On Thursday, he inspected college and accommodation, food and infrastructure at the hostel and gave several suggestions. He asked them to inform him immediately if they have any problems.

The JEO said that as per the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, special focus has been given to solving problems and improving infrastructure in TTD educational institutions. He said that currently 3,106 students are studying in the College, out of which 2,350 are hostelers. Later, he had lunch with the students in the hostel.

The JEO asked engineering officials to clean and make the ancient well in college premises attractive, and to install electric lights and music that would enhance the sense of devotion. He also suggested to set up boards in History and Culture department room to display pictures and brief details of the country's freedom fighters from 1857 to 1947 to inform the new generation. He also suggest to set up information boards to inform about the glory of Sri Padmavati Ammavaru as well as important aspects related to the country and the State.

College Principal Dr Narayanamma, Vice-Principal Dr Bhadramani, Warden Dr Malleswari, faculty, staff, engineering officials and students were present.