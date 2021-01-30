Special teams formed to supervise GP polls in East Godavari

Kakinada: All set for Panchayat elections in East Godavari district spread over four phases in seven revenue divisions.

District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that election code would be strictly implemented in the district and special teams have been formed in every mandal for Panchayat elections. He said that Kakinada and Peddapuram divisions go to polls in the first phase. He said that for receiving complaints regarding the implementation of election code of conduct special mail ID mcgpelections21@gmail.com was created and kept available to the public.

Calls may also be made to command and control room mobile numbers 8106149123 and 8106721345. The Collector urged the officials to set up mandal level command control rooms to receive the complaints.The elections in the first phase will be held for Kakinada and Peddapuram revenue divisions involving a total of 10,61,529 voters and they would vote in 366-gram panchayats through 4,100 wards.

Joint collector G Raja Kumari visited the command control room set up at the Kakinada Collector's office as part of the gram panchayat elections in the district. JC inspected the performance and registers of various departments in the control room as the nomination process for the early gram panchayat elections in the district started from Friday. She elicited information from officials regarding the election complaints, help desk, election code of conduct and other departmental officials were asked for details. JC said that she received complaints over the phone from Kakinada and Peddapuram divisions and wanted them resolved immediately.