Live
- PL Stock Report: Gujarat Fluorochemicals (FLUOROCH IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Challenges across segments - Downgrade to 'Reduce'
- Puvvada elated over response to ‘Sabha’
- Tribals will prosper in Congress rule only says N Padmavathi Reddy
- National Saxophone Day
- RTC goes out of control, rams into platform at Vijayawada bus station, three killed
- Counter trend swing may continue
- Spandana at GMC today
- Vijayawada: People told not to ignore heart failure symptoms
- FPI sell-off at Rs 3,400 cr in just 3 sessions
- Fresh Put OI build-up at ATM strikes suggests limited downside
Just In
Special voter registration to be held on Dec 2, 3
Vijayawada: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao said that a special voter registration programme to enrol new voters was held on Saturday and Sunday in...
Vijayawada: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao said that a special voter registration programme to enrol new voters was held on Saturday and Sunday in the district.
The youth who completed 18 years by January 1, 2024 can register as voters till December 9 this year.
Speaking on the occasion, collector said that besides this programme another special voter registration programme will also be conducted on December 2 and 3 respectively.
During the special electoral registration programme, Booth Level Officers will be available at the concerned polling stations from morning 10 to 5 pm.
He requested the youth and eligible persons to register as voters by utilising this programme.
He said that the eligible persons can submit their forms on the voter helpline mobile app or by visiting www.nvsp.in website.
He suggested the eligible persons to contact on 1950 for support regarding vote registrations and other voter related issues.
Collector also said that the final voter list will be published on January 5, 2024.