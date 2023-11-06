Special voter registration to be held on Dec 2, 3

Vijayawada: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao said that a special voter registration programme to enrol new voters was held on Saturday and Sunday in the district.

The youth who completed 18 years by January 1, 2024 can register as voters till December 9 this year.

Speaking on the occasion, collector said that besides this programme another special voter registration programme will also be conducted on December 2 and 3 respectively.

During the special electoral registration programme, Booth Level Officers will be available at the concerned polling stations from morning 10 to 5 pm.

He requested the youth and eligible persons to register as voters by utilising this programme.

He said that the eligible persons can submit their forms on the voter helpline mobile app or by visiting www.nvsp.in website.

He suggested the eligible persons to contact on 1950 for support regarding vote registrations and other voter related issues.

Collector also said that the final voter list will be published on January 5, 2024.