Speed up land survey, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tells officials

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting of Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku, Bhu Raksha Scheme and directed the officials to complete the Comprehensive Land Survey (CLS) on time. He said the survey being conducted after 100 years in the state should benefit all.

He said one of the main objectives of the land survey is to ensure all land disputes are solved.

He instructed the officials to recruit required staff and procure necessary equipment and added that the procurement process of drones, IOR equipment, rovers and survey stones should be expedited.

Revenue minister Dharmana Prasad Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, Forest, Environment and Mines Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, chief secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, CM's principal secretary Ajeya Kallam, land administration chief commissioner G Sai Prasad, municipal administration special chief secretary Y Sri Lakshmi, panchayat raj principal secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, finance secretary S S Rawat and other officials were present.