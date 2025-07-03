Spl CS promises new tourism projects with int’l standards

Visakhapatnam: Special Chief Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Ajay Jain mentioned that tourism projects will be taken up in North Andhra on a par with international standards.

Speaking at a review meeting held in the city on Wednesday with district officials from Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam, Ajay Jain sought details of the projects that were grounded so far. Taking stock of details of various projects grounded and in progress in the undivided Visakhapatnam, he gave suggestions to the officials on some of the tourism projects.

Ajay Jain instructed the officials concerned to accelerate land allotment to the proposed Oberoi Hotels and Resorts which is going to come up near Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport and Mayfair Hotels and Resorts at Bheemunipatnam. The focus was also on speeding up connecting roads to Bhogapuram. “Tourist-friendly sign boards and hoardings should be installed across the city so that it would be easy for the tourists to navigate,” he suggested.

Calling for improved awareness about adventure, water sports and cruise liners, Ajay Jain instructed the officials to build awareness about them among the public. “Those arriving in Visakhapatnam should continue staying for long and efforts should be taken to encourage them to revisit the city,” he underlined.

Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, VMRDA Commissioner KS Viswanathan, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, Joint Collectors Sedhu Madhavan, Mayur Ashok, among others, were present.

Meanwhile, accompanied by the GVMC Commissioner, the Special Chief Secretary inspected the double-decker buses and associated charging station located on the premises of APEPDCL office at Sagar Nagar. He stated that the double-decker buses would soon be available for people and tourists in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Chief Secretary informed that double-decker buses under the brand ‘Hop On - Hop Off” will soon be available for the citizens. He examined the facilities available in the two double-decker buses and conducted a trial run of the buses. He stated that these buses will further boost tourism and enhance Visakhapatnam’s brand.

Terming that the technologically advanced electric double-decker buses are comfortable for public use, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg mentioned that the vehicles will provide a convenient travel experience for the citizens of Visakhapatnam as well as pilgrims and tourists visiting the city.

The Commissioner suggested to the Special Chief Secretary that these buses could also be used for school children’s field trips. Ketan Garg noted that these technologically advanced electric double-decker buses are very comfortable for public use.