Split of Srikakulam draws mixed response

Srikakulam: The split of Srikakulam district draws a mixed response from different sections of people in the district.

Based on the Lok Sabha constituencies, Srikakulam was split into three parts. Earlier Srikakulam LokSabha constituency has seven Assembly constituencies and during the re-organisation district Etcherla Assembly constituency which was part of Vizianagaram was merged with Srikakulam.

YSRCP leaders celebrated the reorganisation of the district and merger of Etcherla Assembly constituency in Srikakulam district by taking out rallies.

Meanwhile, TDP leaders are strongly opposing re-organisation ofdistricts. TDP Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency vice president, PMJ Babu questioned how the government will achieve good governance through there-organisation of the districts.

He said that the State government was unable to pay salaries, pensions and now the reorganisation of districts will cause more financial burden.

Most of the people express unhappiness over the government decision and it was not necessary.

M Swathi, a private college lecturer, said that new districts are not required for providing good and transparent governance. It can be achieved if the government is willing to be transparent.

T Anuradha,a housewife from Tamminaidupeta village said that it was a just another political game played by the ruling party to divert people's attention from the current issues in the State.

Ponnada Ravi Kumar, a timber depot owner from Ragolu village in Srikakulam mandal opined that re-organisation of districts will causemore financial burden on the government.