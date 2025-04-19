SPMVV gets ISO certification for its quality standards

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) has been awarded multiple prestigious ISO certifications for its adherence to quality standards in education, energy, and environmental management. These include ISO 21001:2018 (Educational Organisation Management System), ISO 50001:2018 (Energy Management System), and ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System).

In addition, the university received the Green Zone Certificate of Excellence Award.

The audits were conducted on April 16 and 17, during which the auditing team expressed satisfaction with the performance of all academic and administrative departments, noting that the university maintains the highest standards of quality in all its operations.

On this occasion, Alapati Sivaiah, Managing Director of HYM International Certifications Pvt Ltd., presented the ISO certificates to Vice Chancellor Prof V Uma, Registrar Prof N Rajani, and IQAC Director Prof T Tripurasundari.

Following the audit, Sivaiah remarked, “Every department of this university is functioning with exceptional quality standards. We have observed outstanding documentation, implementation of procedures, and administrative systems. This institution is truly a model in the field of higher education.”

Vice Chancellor Prof Uma, in her response, stated, “This recognition is the result of the collective efforts of both teaching and non-teaching staff. It will serve as a motivation for us to further enhance quality in both academic and administrative domains in the future.