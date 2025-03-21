SPMVV hosts ‘Idea to Icon: Startup growth strategies’ seminar

Tirupati: SSIIE-Technology Business Incubator (SSIIE-TBI) at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), an enabling partner of the GENESIS scheme under MeitY Startup Hub, organised a seminar titled ‘Idea to Icon: Startup Growth Strategies’ at Saveri Seminar Hall as part of its branding activities.

The seminar brought together industry experts and aspiring entrepreneurs to explore key aspects of startup growth and funding. Dr Vaddi Satyanarayana, Managing Partner & CEO of FinAnomics Capital, Hyderabad, delivered a lecture saying that the necessity of financial literacy, likening economic awareness to household financial management. Encouraging startups to overcome the fear of failure, he urged them instead to fear missing out on opportunities.

Dr Paladugu Nageswara Rao, CEO & Managing Director of Gen Biosciences Pvt Ltd., Hyderabad, shared his expertise on ‘Design Thinking for Startup Success.’ Drawing from his entrepreneurial journey, he stressed the significance of problem identification, evaluating its magnitude, and creating impactful solutions.

Vice Chancellor Prof V Uma highlighted the need for SSIIE-TBI to focus on deep-tech startups and stressed the role of passion and commitment in entrepreneurship. She also handed over grant agreements to startups selected under the GENESIS scheme, further strengthening the support for emerging ventures. Registrar Prof N Rajani underlined the seminar’s impact on fostering entrepreneurial skills and innovation.

CEO of SSIIE-TBI Dr J Surya Kumar, Prof Katyayani, Prof Vidyadhari Prof Sobha Rani and other faculty members took part.