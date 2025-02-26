SPMVV hosts workshop on ‘Designing Engaging MOOC Lessons’

TIRUPATI: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) is hosting a three-day workshop titled ‘Designing Engaging MOOC Lessons: Mastering Content Creation and Technology’ from February 25 to 27.

Dr Uma Shankar Pandey, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Surendranath College for Women, University of Calcutta addressed the workshop as a resource person.

The workshop aims to enhance faculty skills in developing Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) lessons, equipping them with the expertise to create engaging digital content. Sponsored by PMUSHA, this initiative aligns with the uni-versity’s vision of expanding online education opportuni-ties for women who may not have access to traditional university programmes.

Dr Pandey noted that leveraging multimedia and AI-powered tools can simplify the content creation process for educators. The hands-on training approach will provide participants with practical experience in using these tech-nologies to design interactive lessons.

Dr Pandey is an academician known for his contributions to media education and research. His pioneering work in In-dian communication theories includes the Ubiquitous Sphota Pratibha Model, the first comprehensive model in-tegrating Indian philosophical thought into communication theory.

Workshop coordinator Prof BN Neelima emphasised that the training will empower faculty to develop high-quality online lessons and distribute them across various plat-forms, including YouTube.

She highlighted the importance of incorporating animation and multimedia elements to capture students’ interest effectively. Prof C Vani, Director of PMUSHA, along with faculty from the Schools of Social Sciences, Sciences, and Engineering, actively participated in the workshop.