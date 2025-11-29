SPMVV launches 5-day workshop on biological databases

Tirupati: SriPadmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, began a five-day skill-based workshop on Biological Databases and Omics Tools on Friday.

The programme is being organised under Team-II of the DBT-BUILDER Project (Level I).

The workshop aims to help students understand how modern science studies genes, proteins, and microorganisms through advanced technologies. One of the key techniques highlighted is Denaturing Gradient Gel Electrophoresis (DGGE), which plays a significant role in bioremediation. DGGE helps scientists identify microbial communities that clean polluted soil and water. It is also useful in early cancer detection by spotting small genetic changes linked to disease.

Participants are also learning techniques such as PCR, which are essential in biotechnology, healthcare, and environmental research. University officials said the sessions would strengthen students’ research abilities and prepare them for careers in emerging scientific fields.

During the day, MSc students attended hands-on training in the Omics Laboratory, where they worked directly with PCR and DGGE equipment. These practical sessions gave them valuable exposure to real-time molecular analysis.

The programme saw active participation from 140 attendees, including postgraduate students and research scholars from Biotechnology, Applied Microbiology, M Pharmacy, and Biochemistry departments.

The workshop is being conducted under the supervision of Prof A Sreedevi (Principal Investigator), Prof P Uma Maheswari Devi (Co-Principal Investigator), Prof R Jaya Madhuri (Convener), Prof P Joshtna, and Prof P Usha. Dean of the School of Sciences Prof T Sudha attended the inaugural session as the chief guest.