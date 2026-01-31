Sports fest held at Sri Lakshmi School

Kurnool: SriLakshmi School management announced that all kinds of facilities have been provided for the bright future of the students, both physically and mentally.

Following this, sports competitions were held for the children. The chief guest for the event, Minister TG Bharath, received greetings from the students of Sri Lakshmi School, lit the sports torch, and unfurled the sports flag.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that sports are necessary along with education. While education is for acquiring knowledge, sports contribute to physical health and well-being. He urged every student to dedicate 45 minutes every day to exercises and sports, stating that this will bring mental relaxation and motivate us to work harder and achieve more successes.

Chairman & Director P Deekshith also spoke, saying that sports enhance discipline, leadership qualities, and health among students, and that their school gives equal importance to sports along with education. He affirmed the school’s commitment to the students. Correspondent P Seshanna, Secretary KP Aruna Sree and others participated in the event.