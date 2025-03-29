Spread awareness on P4 scheme: Collector to officials

Rajamahendravaram : East Godavari District Collector P Prasanthi has stated that the P-4 initiative was launched by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu with the noble objective of uplifting the poorest sections of society.

Under this programme, the top 10 per cent of society will support and adopt the bottom 20 per cent, helping them overcome poverty and achieve a better standard of living.

The Collector held a meeting with the officials of various departments at the Collector’s camp office here on Friday to review the arrangements for the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, she informed that the ChiefMinister will formally inaugurate the P-4 scheme at a State-level event to be held near the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Ugadi.

She explained that the programme aims at eradicating poverty through the collaborative efforts of government, private organisations and the public.

She added that suggestions and feedback from the public are being invited to strengthen the initiative. The Collector directed officials to create awareness about the objectives and importance of the P-4 programme among Self-Help Groups, students, farmers and daily wage workers.

She instructed that these groups be transported to Amaravati in special RTC buses to participate in the State-level launch event.

She further ordered the allocation of two drivers per bus and appointed one liaison officer for each bus to coordinate the travel.

Additionally, she emphasised the need to deploy police personnel in each vehicle to ensure the safety of the participants under the supervision of a designated nodal officer.

Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu, Additional SP AV Subba Raju, RDOs R Krishna Naik and Rani Susmita, District Chief Executive Officer L Appalakonda, DRDA PD NVS Murthy, District AgricultureOfficer S Madhavarao and other officials participated in the meeting.