Spurt in coronavirus positive cases in Kurnool

Kurnool: Out of 13 positive cases reported in Kurnool on Monday, 10 are from Kurnool urban and two in Kodumur and one in Aspari. With this, the toll touches 292 cases in the district. Out of which, 252 cases are active along with nine deaths and 31 discharges.



Though there is a rise in number of positive cases, the number of deaths is under control. Since a month, only nine deaths were reported and the deaths are also related to aged persons (above 60 years) and with chronic ailments.

It is also some good news for the people that several people in quarantine are testing negative. Nearly, 200 persons were discharged so far. The discharged persons include suspected patients as well as covid-19 positive patients, who were recovered and walked out of Santhiram Medical College and Vishwa Bharati hospitals in the district.