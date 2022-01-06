  • Menu
Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions Director donate Rs One crore to TTD Trusts
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions Director Jhansi Lakshmi Bai donated Rs 1 crore to TTD four trusts each Rs 25 lakhs, on Thursday.

TIRUMALA, JANUARY 6: Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions Director Jhansi Lakshmi Bai donated Rs 1 crore to TTD four trusts each Rs 25 lakhs, on Thursday.

The four trusts of TTD that received donation of Rs 25 lakh each include SV Pranadana, SV Annadanam, BIRRD Trust and Sarva SreyaTrust.

She handed over the DD for the same to Tirumala temple DyEO Ramesh Babu at Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala today.

