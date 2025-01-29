Sri Lankan team visits model natural farms in Anantapur

Vijayawada: An11-member Sri Lankan delegation, as part of 10-day tour of the state, visited the natural farming fields in the Anantapur district on Tuesday to gain insights into the Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (APCNF) model, implemented by the state government-owned Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS).

The delegation from the Sarvodaya Shramadana Movement in Sri Lanka, toured key natural farming sites in Anantapur district, according to Madhu Preeti, project executive.

She said in a statement here on Tuesday that the delegation included Palane Vidane Aratchige Chamari Lakshmali, manager of the Sustainable Development Unit of the Sarvodaya Shramadana Movement, Edirimanna Ranapura Dilum Hasanka Edirimanna, programme assistant, along with nine Sri Lankan farmers visited the APCNF models in two villages of Ananthapuram district to replicate similar practices in their country.

In Mucchukota village, the team visited the sweet lime A-Grade model farm of M Ramanjaneyulu and the banana A-Grade model farm of Yadhu Bhushan. In Varadayapalli, the delegation observed the A-Grade and ATM (Any Time Money) models at the agricultural field of J Venkata Ramudu. They also visited the Bengal gram A-Grade model farm of J. Venkata Lakshmi and the banana A-Grade model farm of Ramaiah.

The delegation engaged with farmers to understand the tangible benefits of these farming practices and how they have positively impacted livelihoods and agricultural productivity.

This collaboration, supported by NOW Partners, underscores the growing international recognition of Andhra Pradesh’s leadership in promoting sustainable agricultural practices that enhance ecological balance, empower farmers, and ensure food security.

Project executive of RySS Madhu Preeti, district AO of APCNF Krishna Chaitanya, Consultant Narendra, Project Manager Anuradha and others accompanied the Sri Lankan delegation.