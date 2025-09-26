Live
- Low Pressure System to Bring Heavy Rains Across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- YSRCP deceived employees, misused funds, alleges FM
- Akhilesh slams BJP over Ladakh violence
- TruAlt Bioenergy Limited’s Initial Public Offering to open on Thursday, Sept 25, 2025, price band set at Rs 472 – Rs 496 per Equity Share
- Pb govt sanctions 15K crop residue mgmt machines
- Trained women to be placed in garment industries
- Himachal women’s panel demands impartial probe
- Excessive rains becoming perpetual curse for HP tourism industry
- Serial rapist convicted, sentenced to life
- Law and order under under complete control, asserts HM
Sri Mahalakshmi Devi Avataram
Vijayawada: As part of the ongoing Dasara Sarannavaratri celebrations, Goddess Kanaka Durga will be adorned and worshipped as Sri Mahalakshmi Devi...
Vijayawada: As part of the ongoing Dasara Sarannavaratri celebrations, Goddess Kanaka Durga will be adorned and worshipped as Sri Mahalakshmi Devi Avataram on Friday, Ashvayuja Shuddha Chavithi, September 26, at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada.
In this divine form, the Goddess is worshipped for her miraculous power in destroying the demon Haludu. As one of the three supreme powers, Sri Mahalakshmi is revered as the bestower of wealth, courage, education, victory, good fortune, children, and prosperity. Appearing as Amritaswarupini, the combined manifestation of the eight Lakshmis, the Goddess blesses devotees with abundance and auspiciousness.
Vedic Scholars said that devotees who visit the Goddess in this form today will be granted divine grace and the strength to achieve victory in all aspects of life.