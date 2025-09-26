Vijayawada: As part of the ongoing Dasara Sarannavaratri celebrations, Goddess Kanaka Durga will be adorned and worshipped as Sri Mahalakshmi Devi Avataram on Friday, Ashvayuja Shuddha Chavithi, September 26, at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada.

In this divine form, the Goddess is worshipped for her miraculous power in destroying the demon Haludu. As one of the three supreme powers, Sri Mahalakshmi is revered as the bestower of wealth, courage, education, victory, good fortune, children, and prosperity. Appearing as Amritaswarupini, the combined manifestation of the eight Lakshmis, the Goddess blesses devotees with abundance and auspiciousness.

Vedic Scholars said that devotees who visit the Goddess in this form today will be granted divine grace and the strength to achieve victory in all aspects of life.