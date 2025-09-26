  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sri Mahalakshmi Devi Avataram

Sri Mahalakshmi Devi Avataram
x

Sri Mahalakshmi Devi AvataramPhoto:Ch Venkata Mastan

Highlights

Vijayawada: As part of the ongoing Dasara Sarannavaratri celebrations, Goddess Kanaka Durga will be adorned and worshipped as Sri Mahalakshmi Devi...

Vijayawada: As part of the ongoing Dasara Sarannavaratri celebrations, Goddess Kanaka Durga will be adorned and worshipped as Sri Mahalakshmi Devi Avataram on Friday, Ashvayuja Shuddha Chavithi, September 26, at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada.

In this divine form, the Goddess is worshipped for her miraculous power in destroying the demon Haludu. As one of the three supreme powers, Sri Mahalakshmi is revered as the bestower of wealth, courage, education, victory, good fortune, children, and prosperity. Appearing as Amritaswarupini, the combined manifestation of the eight Lakshmis, the Goddess blesses devotees with abundance and auspiciousness.

Vedic Scholars said that devotees who visit the Goddess in this form today will be granted divine grace and the strength to achieve victory in all aspects of life.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick