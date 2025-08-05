  • Menu
Sri Raghavendra Swamy Math officials extend invitation to CM Chandrababu for Saptaratrotsavam

The Raghavendra Swamy Saptaratrotsavam is set to take place from the 8th to the 14th of this month in Mantralayam, Kurnool District.

The Raghavendra Swamy Saptaratrotsavam is set to take place from the 8th to the 14th of this month in Mantralayam, Kurnool District. In light of this auspicious occasion, officials from the Sri Math extended an invitation to the state Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu.

On Tuesday morning, Raghavendra Swamy Math Assistant Manager IP Narasimha Murthy and Superintendent Ananthapurani visited the Chief Minister’s residence to deliver the invitation letter. During the visit, they also presented Raghavendra Swamy's memorial amulets as tokens of reverence.

Additionally, Minister Payyavula Keshav and Rayadurgam MLA Kalva Srinivas received mementos and were similarly invited to the Raghavendra Swamy Saptaratrotsavam, further highlighting the significance of this year’s celebrations.

