Live
- Google Takes a Jab at Delayed Apple Intelligence in New Pixel 10 Ad
- Early breastfeeding vital for mother, child: SVIMS Director
- Sri Raghavendra Swamy Math officials extend invitation to CM Chandrababu for Saptaratrotsavam
- India Firmly Rejects US Pressure Over Russian Oil Imports
- After Parting Ways with Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Is Dhanush Really Linked to Mrunal Thakur?
- Anganwadi workers stage ‘no phone, no work’ protest
- Piramal Vaikunth’ s Weekenders Initiative Drives Community Engagement in Thane
- Employees’ suggestions sought to improve work environment
- Gautam Gambhir's Emotional Celebration After India’s Thrilling Win vs England
- Hansika Removes Wedding Video and Instagram Posts with Husband, Fueling Divorce Speculation
Sri Raghavendra Swamy Math officials extend invitation to CM Chandrababu for Saptaratrotsavam
The Raghavendra Swamy Saptaratrotsavam is set to take place from the 8th to the 14th of this month in Mantralayam, Kurnool District.
The Raghavendra Swamy Saptaratrotsavam is set to take place from the 8th to the 14th of this month in Mantralayam, Kurnool District. In light of this auspicious occasion, officials from the Sri Math extended an invitation to the state Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu.
On Tuesday morning, Raghavendra Swamy Math Assistant Manager IP Narasimha Murthy and Superintendent Ananthapurani visited the Chief Minister’s residence to deliver the invitation letter. During the visit, they also presented Raghavendra Swamy's memorial amulets as tokens of reverence.
Additionally, Minister Payyavula Keshav and Rayadurgam MLA Kalva Srinivas received mementos and were similarly invited to the Raghavendra Swamy Saptaratrotsavam, further highlighting the significance of this year’s celebrations.