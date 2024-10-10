Sri Rama blesses devotees on Hanumantha Vahana

Tirumala : Sri Malayappa Swamy donning Sri Rama avatara blessed His devotees on the humble Hanumantha Vahanam on the sixth day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam here.

Holding the bow and arrow and standing His noblest servant Hanuman, Sri Rama took out a celestial ride along the four mada streets encircling the shrine.

The presentation of dances with mythological themes charmed the devotees in front of Hanumanta Vahanam.



As many as 468 artistes from 18 groups hailing from nine different states performed attractive dance forms to allure the devotees waiting in the four Mada galleries to witness vahana seva.

In the evening, the Lord was taken on a procession on Gaja Vahanam in Mada streets at Tirumala.

TTD EO J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar and other officials were also present.

