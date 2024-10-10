  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sri Rama blesses devotees on Hanumantha Vahana

Sri Rama blesses devotees on Hanumantha Vahana
x
Highlights

Sri Malayappa Swamy donning Sri Rama avatara blessed His devotees on the humble Hanumantha Vahanam on the sixth day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam here.

Tirumala : Sri Malayappa Swamy donning Sri Rama avatara blessed His devotees on the humble Hanumantha Vahanam on the sixth day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam here.

Holding the bow and arrow and standing His noblest servant Hanuman, Sri Rama took out a celestial ride along the four mada streets encircling the shrine.

The presentation of dances with mythological themes charmed the devotees in front of Hanumanta Vahanam.

As many as 468 artistes from 18 groups hailing from nine different states performed attractive dance forms to allure the devotees waiting in the four Mada galleries to witness vahana seva.

In the evening, the Lord was taken on a procession on Gaja Vahanam in Mada streets at Tirumala.

TTD EO J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar and other officials were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick