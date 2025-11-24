Sri Rangam Vaishnavas join Vahana Seva

Tirupati: One of the unique features of Sri Padmavati Ammavari Brahmotsavams is that the Sri Rangam Sri Vaishnavas have been sanctifying their lives as Vahanam bearers during the nine-day mega religious annual fete at Tiruchanoor.

Every morning and night, the Goddess is seen on various carriers. These carriers are being carried by Sri Vaishnavas who hails from Sri Rangam in Tamil Nadu..

Many Sri Vaishnavas from Sri Rangam and surrounding areas have been doing this Seva for the last 35 years. While some among them are working as officers in various institutions including railways, banks, government employees, businessmen, IT Sector, government and private sectors in Chennai, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Hyderabad and other places besides students.

Each carrier has four 28-foot-long and with the deity, priests, two persons to hold the umbrellas sitting on the carrier, each Vahanam weighs more than two and a half tons.

These Sri Vaishnavas carry the Vahanam on their shoulders, roaming around the four streets for over three hours both in the morning and evening, which is not an easy task.

One of them expressed that the swellings on shoulders, the wounds and pains are not visible in front of the devotion and they are blessed to get the divine opportunity.

Not just one or two but more than 50 Vaishnava devotees are seen participating in the Vahana Seva Kainkaryam every year.