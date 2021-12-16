Srikakulam: 43 Covid cases reported in 5 days in Rajam
Highlights
- Of these, 26 cases were recorded at a private school
- School declares holidays for students
- The parents of the infected students asked to stay at their homes
Srikakulam: Total 43 Covid positive cases have been reported within a span of five days in Rajam Nagara Panchayat in the district.
Out of these cases, 26 were recorded at a private school.
Some students and teachers were infected by the virus. The school declared holidays for the students.
The parents of the students were asked to stay at their homes in isolated rooms to prevent further spread of Covid.
"We are collecting samples at all schools in Rajam town as a precautionary measure," District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao told The Hans India on Wednesday.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story