Srikakulam: Advanced tech fails to curb illegal sand mining

Highlights

Advanced technical resources like drones, CCTVcameras, Global Positioning System (GPS) remained ineffective in curbing illegal sand mining, storage...

Advanced technical resources like drones, CCTVcameras, Global Positioning System (GPS) remained ineffective in curbing illegal sand mining, storage and shifting in the district.

CCTV cameras have been installed at all important junctions on both national and state highways, populated points and busy spots in recent past in the district. In addition,drone cameras are also being used for surveillance in various parts of the district.

Sand is being excavated through earth movers round the clock at Dusi, Muddadapeta, Madapam, Gopalapenta, Purusottamapuram and other ramps in Nagavali and Vamsadhararivers. It is stored at different locations near the ramps is being shifted through heavy lorries round-the-clock, particularly during night hours.

Though it is not difficult to notice and take action against the perpetrators, authorities concerned are turning a blind eye to illegal sand mining and smuggling.

