Srikakulam: AP Govt handover of lands to corporates decried

Srikakulam: District all party leaders accused that the State government of handing over the costly lands along the coast to corporate entities in the name of sea port at Mulapeta.

CPI leaders organised all party meeting in Srikakulam on Friday on proposed sea port at Mulapeta village in Santhabommali mandal.

On the occasion, Congress, TDP, CPI, CPM, CPI (ML-ND), Jana Sena leaders lamented that the YSRCP government colluded with the BJP-led NDA government at Centre and hatched a plan to handover wealthy coastal lands to the Viswasamudra Company at cheaper price by pushing the farmers and fishermen into difficulties in Santhabommali mandal.

They explained that construction of sea port is impossible only in 500 acres extent of lands, house sites allotted to sea port affected families as part of rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package at salt lands which are not suitable for house construction.

Payment of compensation is yet to commence, no steps towards providing employment to all affected families but the port contracting company, Viswasamudra staff made an attempt to destroy paddy and other crops in these lands, the leaders said. As per scientific reports, Mulapeta is not suitable for sea port but the State government is showing short play to people to acquire the costly lands for benefit of corporate companies.

BJP-led NDA government at Centre turned sales agent and broker and YSRCP government in the State turned as sub-agent to handover Public Sector Units (PSU), natural resources and coastal lands to the corporate people, they said.

They decided to stage agitation at Mulapeta by protesting against the Central and State government’s negligent attitude towards issues of displaced people.