Srikakulam: Banker Aitam Dinamani banks on hope to live another day

Srikakulam: If your are Covid-19 patient you should have strong hope and change your lifestyle, adopt good practices as advised by the doctors and you will win over the virus.

If you are non-Covid-19 person, get vaccinated and protect yourself by following basic discipline like proper wearing of masks. Don't think masks are uncomfortable. It's better to bear the discomfort than the trauma of being a patient.

This is in a nutshell what a 43-year-old Aitam Dinamani, a Covid-19 survivor told The Hans India. "Faith in God, faith in doctors and most importantly, faith in yourself is important to survive if one is infected with the novel virus," he said.

Dinamani is an assistant manager at district cooperative central bank (DCCB) at Ichapuram branch. He stays in Srikakulam city and travels to Itchapuram every day. He says he must have contracted the infection either during the travel or during interaction with bank customers.

When he tested positive, he felt crestfallen initially. He said in a state of panic he got admitted in Rainbow Hospital and was treated for 8 days. His moral dipped when he saw a patient on his next bed die. But he said it made him feel that he would survive.

He was more lucky than others. He said he remembered his mother Durga, wife, Bala and daughter, Sai Chandrika and told himself he had to survive for them.

Dinamani said Dr Hanumanthu Anil Kumar, who treated him constantly counselled saying that my condition was improving day after day and he was in better condition than many others. This boosted his morale and he finally came out happily.

He said he was grateful to the doctors and salutes them for their dedication though they are working in the most difficult situation.

He said he was waiting for clearance from the doctors so that he can volunteer to create awareness among the people on how to protect themselves from getting infected and how to remain calm and cool if affected by Covid-19.

He said he will take up awareness campaign on mission mode on the importance of wearing a mask, physical distance and sanitisation.