Srikakulam: CITU distributes masks, sanitisers to sanitary workers

Srikakulam: The CITU demanded that the government pay pending salaries to the sanitary workers immediately. The CITU leaders distributed masks, sanitisers and essential commodities to the workers here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, CITU State vice-president Duppala Govinda Rao urged the government to pay pending wages for sanitary staff working in urban and rural areas in the State. "We must recognise the services rendered by the sanitary workers in these testing times in the wake of outbreak of coronavirus, he said. CITU district leaders P Tejeswara Rao, M Govardhana Rao, N V Ramana and A Satyannarayana were present.