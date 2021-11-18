Srikakulam: Civic body takes up desilting of drains

Srikakulam: The civic officials have taken up massive desilting process to clear the drains and canals in Srikakulam city on Wednesday.

The city is located on the banks of Nagavali river and most of the colonies are situated below the sea level. The drains in these areas take time to discharge rainwater and moreover garbage being dumped by the petty vendors are choking the drains which is resulting in stagnation of rainwater.

As many complaints poured in against the poor maintenance of drainage system and garbage being dumped in to drains, Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) commissioner, Ch Obuleshu initiated massive desilting. He warned petty vendors against dumping of garbage in drains.