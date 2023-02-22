  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam: Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar takes part in blood donation camp

Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar appreciating a blood donor in Srikakulam on Wednesday
x

Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar appreciating a blood donor in Srikakulam on Wednesday

Highlights

The District collector Shrikesh B Lathkar participated in blood donation camp organised by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Srikakulam district unit at animal husbandry conference hall in Srikakulam city on Wednesday.

Srikakulam: The District collector Shrikesh B Lathkar participated in blood donation camp organised by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Srikakulam district unit at animal husbandry conference hall in Srikakulam city on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector appealed to officials of all departments to encourage staff to donate blood frequently and expressed serious concern over scarcity of blood at IRCS storage point.

Officials and staff members of the animal husbandry department donated blood and district collector lauded their services and presented them appreciation certificates. IRCS committee members, P Srikanth, S Sridhar and P Chaitanya Kumar organised the camp.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X