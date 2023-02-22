Srikakulam: Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar takes part in blood donation camp

Srikakulam: The District collector Shrikesh B Lathkar participated in blood donation camp organised by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Srikakulam district unit at animal husbandry conference hall in Srikakulam city on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector appealed to officials of all departments to encourage staff to donate blood frequently and expressed serious concern over scarcity of blood at IRCS storage point.

Officials and staff members of the animal husbandry department donated blood and district collector lauded their services and presented them appreciation certificates. IRCS committee members, P Srikanth, S Sridhar and P Chaitanya Kumar organised the camp.