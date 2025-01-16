Srikakulam: Damaged roads pose threat to commuters

Srikakulam: Engineering officials of the roads and buildings (R&B) department are neglecting the maintenance and repairs of roads in rural areas. Road to Thadivalasa, Belamam, Loddalapeta, Gandredu, Boddepalli, Singuru, Modalavalasa, Nellimetta and other villages from Ponduru via Gorinta village was damaged at several places.

At important junctions and bridges located across canals too, side berms and BT road were damaged partially and big potholes were formed. No signboards were arranged to alert passengers or no repairs were carried out.

A big dent was formed adjacent to canal between Gorinta and Thadivalasa villages though many vehicles including four wheelers, autorickshaws and RTC buses pass through the road daily. During Sankranthi festival, the vehicle was witnessed round-the-clock.

“We have registered complaints with the R&B engineering officials a number of times and also informed the local ruling party leaders and elders but in vain,” locals told The Hans India. Attempts to reach section engineering officials of R&B department did not succeed.