Srikakulam: Fill up vacancies in all government departments, demand student unions

Srikakulam: Leaders and members of various students' unions, Akhila Bharath Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) staged agitation in front of the Collector's office here on Monday opposing the job calendar released by the State government.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy released the job calendar specifying vacancies in different departments and recruitment schedule two days ago in the name of job calendar.

Students' unions strongly opposed the points mentioned in the calendar and demanded that the government should fill up the vacant posts in all government departments.

Speaking on the occasion, SFI district secretary K Raju and division secretary V Kanaka Raju said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to fulfill his election assurances to recruit people in all vacant posts in government departments.

By releasing the job calendar, the Chief Minister concealed actual vacancies different government departments, they lamented. Before elections during Padayatra, Jagan Mohan Reddy assured to fill up vacant posts every year by releasing calendars but after assuming power, he ignored the recruitment process for two years. They said the Chief Minister had recently released the calendar for ceremonial purpose.

For not keeping his promise, Jagan will face the wrath of students and the unemployed youth, they warned. Later they submitted a memorandum to District Collector Srikesh B Lathkar.