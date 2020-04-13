Srikakulam: Move to Increase in working hours opposed

Srikakulam: BJP-led NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is encouraging corporate managements to exploit its workers and employees, charged CITU State vice-president Duppala Govinda Rao.



The CITU leaders distributed essential commodities to workers of unorganized sector in the wake of lockdown in Kotabommali mandal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Govinda Rao and district leaders P Tejeswara Rao, N V Ramana found fault with the Central government in passing an ordinance to increase in working hours from existing 8 to 12 hours. In the name of shortage of workers and employees due to Corona scare, working hours have been enhanced by the government through an ordinance which is illegal, they lamented.

Due to Corona most of the workers are losing their income. Instead of providing aid to these workers, the Central government promulgated an ordinance to enhance working hours which is indirectly helping corporate managements and directly harming workers as they are losing

overtime duty payment, they elaborated. They demanded that the government immediately rollback its decision and amend section 51 (A) of the Factories Act, 1948 to enhance working hours by increasing salaries also.

The CITU leaders distributed essentials to 500 workers in various villages in Kotabommali mandal on the occasion.