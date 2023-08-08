Srikakulam: Municipal workers demand regularisation of services

Srikakulam: Municipal workers working in various wings are demanding that the State government solve their long pending issues and they tried to lay siege the Collector’s office here on Monday.

The protest was organised under the aegis of CITU protesting against the government’s failure to resolve the issues. However, police foiled the workers attempts to lay siege to the Collectorate and arrested the agitating workers and CITU leaders.

Addressing the protest programme, municipal workers union and CITU leaders accused the State government for adopting cheap techniques and suppressing the workers agitation through police force.

The municipal workers are demanding regularisation of their services,

payment of equal wages for equal work, fulfillment of assurances made by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy earlier as the Leader of Opposition, payment of health and risk allowances, implementation of provident fund and payment of ESI allowances.

Workers from all municipal towns across the district gathered at the 80 feet road and reached the Collector’s office by participating in a huge rally and attempted to lay siege to the Collectorate. They were arrested by police and shifted to one-town police station.

Later the arrested were released in the evening. Municipal workers union leaders A Ganesh, N Balaram, T Santosh, N Ramesh, D Chitti Babu, D Mohan, M Narayana Rao, A Janardhan, CITU leader P Tejeswara Rao and others led the protest.